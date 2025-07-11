Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.29.

Several brokerages have commented on MHC.UN. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MHC.UN

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$25.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.62. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$18.75 and a one year high of C$25.60. The company has a market cap of C$361.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.28.

(Get Free Report

Flagship Communities REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. It is formed for the purpose of owning and operating a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities and related assets, all of which are located in The United States. The objective of the trust is to provide unitholders with predictable, sustainable and growing cash distributions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.