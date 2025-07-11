Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Franklin Electric worth $19,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,045,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 150,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,758.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,780. The trade was a 34.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,402 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,908. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $111.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $455.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

