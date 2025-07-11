Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,676,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Franklin Resources by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,531,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,658,000 after buying an additional 2,241,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Franklin Resources by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,935,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after buying an additional 1,673,971 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Franklin Resources by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,645,000 after buying an additional 1,599,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,805,000 after buying an additional 1,542,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BEN stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 188.24%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.