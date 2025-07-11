GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires 7,190 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 478,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

