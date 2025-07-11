Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stake Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $97,275,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 604.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,071 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,769,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 776.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 817,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,414,000 after purchasing an additional 723,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 5,996.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 458,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $55.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.29 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 34.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIL. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

