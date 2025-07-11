Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $19,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 22,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $23,900,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

