Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.
Shares of GRPN stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. Groupon has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.08.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The coupon company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.38. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 83.07% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
