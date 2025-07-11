Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guild in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Guild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Guild to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Get Guild alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Guild

Guild Trading Down 0.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE GHLD opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. Guild has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Guild by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 657,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 28,482 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Guild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 380,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 36,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Guild by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guild by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guild by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 95,327 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild

(Get Free Report

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.