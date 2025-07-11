Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Hasbro worth $91,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Hasbro by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $77.10 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.20.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

