Head-To-Head Comparison: Minim (NASDAQ:FIEE) versus ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of Minim shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ERF Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of Minim shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of ERF Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and ERF Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -105.18% -1,144.78% -155.67% ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minim and ERF Wireless”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $125.00 2,310.40 -$17.63 million ($5.30) -0.68 ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A ($1.83) N/A

ERF Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERF Wireless, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ERF Wireless beats Minim on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minim

Minim, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers intelligent networking products that connects homes and offices in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products. The company also provides Minim mobile applications for end users to personalize and monitor their home and office network for speed testing, data usage tracking, security alerts, malware blocking, privacy settings, and parental controls; and Minim web application that enables technical support representatives of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and businesses to offer remote support with network insights. In addition, it offers Minim API suite and MinimOS for third-party hardware vendors, ISPs, and other partners to integrate with the Minim platform and functionality; to manage its account data; and to integrate with third-party router firmware. The company offers its products under the ZOOM, Motorola, and Minim brands. It sells its products through retailers and e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as ZoomTelephonics, Inc. and changed its name to Minim, Inc. in June 2021. Minim, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

About ERF Wireless

ERF Wireless, Inc. provides wireless broadband access solutions for the energy industry in North America. The company conducts its operations through Energy Broadband, Inc., Wireless Bundled Services Division, and Enterprise Network Services segments. It offers wireless bandwidth and related support services, including nomadic terrestrial wireless broadband circuit connectivity to the wellsite; wellsite communications equipment rental; wellsite IT support services; wellsite IT services over broadband; network monitoring and maintenance:; layer 2 secure communications connectivity products rental and services; fixed site terrestrial wireless broadband connectivity; network design and construction; production field supervisory control and data acquisition; and midstream communications, monitoring, and security solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company also provides enterprise-level wireless bandwidth product and services, such as design and implementation of custom Internet wireless bandwidth solutions, including long-term maintenance and network monitoring; reselling arrangements; and secure connectivity services through its CryptoVue product to the regional banking, healthcare, and educational sectors primarily in the rural areas of North America. In addition, it offers commercial and residential wireless bandwidth products and services comprising -speed Internet, voice over Internet protocol services, network monitoring and maintenance services, and video services to commercial businesses and residential customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

