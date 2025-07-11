Head-To-Head Survey: Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) versus Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA)

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) and Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Titan Machinery and Acacia Diversified, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 2 3 2 3.00 Acacia Diversified 0 0 0 0 0.00

Titan Machinery presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.84%. Given Titan Machinery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than Acacia Diversified.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $2.70 billion 0.17 -$36.91 million ($2.63) -7.76 Acacia Diversified N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Titan Machinery and Acacia Diversified”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Acacia Diversified has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan Machinery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Titan Machinery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of Acacia Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and Acacia Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery -2.23% -8.22% -2.64% Acacia Diversified N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Titan Machinery beats Acacia Diversified on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, feed stock, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company’s construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, and road and highway construction machinery. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine, Europe; and New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria, Australia. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About Acacia Diversified

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements. In addition, it offers consumer products under the EUFLORIA brand name for the distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Acacia Automotive, Inc. and changed its name to Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

