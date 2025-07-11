Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,168,000 after buying an additional 638,012 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,267,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,021,000 after buying an additional 1,651,235 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,339,000 after buying an additional 398,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,367,000 after buying an additional 2,590,530 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,804,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the acquisition, the director owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $47,822.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 204,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,220.07. The trade was a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.54 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DOC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

