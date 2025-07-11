Hill Island Financial LLC Sells 213 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hill Island Financial LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $301,650,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,840,610. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $222.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

