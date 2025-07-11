Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HNGE opened at $44.28 on Friday. Hinge Health has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

