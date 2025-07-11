Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Houlihan Lokey worth $78,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 744.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total transaction of $914,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670. Corporate insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.20.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $190.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.61 and a 200-day moving average of $170.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.83. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.99 and a twelve month high of $192.44.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

