IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.55.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 27,806 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDYA opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

