IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $141,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.45.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $288.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.30 and its 200 day moving average is $255.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

