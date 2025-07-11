Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Sells 7,606 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,711.68. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.6%

FDS opened at $450.69 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.00 and a 200-day moving average of $448.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

