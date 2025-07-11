InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Position Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,763 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,507,000 after acquiring an additional 98,366 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $27.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 413.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVT. BTIG Research started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

