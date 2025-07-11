Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $988,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
