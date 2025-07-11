Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,724,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,229,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $77,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 55,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 55,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.00 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

