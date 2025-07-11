iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.91.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on iQIYI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI Trading Up 0.5%

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 698,342 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of -0.17. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $988.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.