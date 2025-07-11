iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Boosted by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $111.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.75.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

