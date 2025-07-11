Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $19,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jabil by 70,781.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,007.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,954,000 after buying an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 16,190.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 552,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,539,000 after buying an additional 549,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 17,410.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,431,000 after buying an additional 521,960 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $3,459,522.65. Following the sale, the director owned 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $21,645,705.24. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.48, for a total value of $697,604.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,253.76. This trade represents a 8.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,431 shares of company stock worth $58,163,159 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $221.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $227.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.71.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

