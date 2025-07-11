Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,637,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,676,000 after buying an additional 3,597,564 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 933.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,808,000 after buying an additional 1,904,988 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 664,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,799,000 after buying an additional 396,759 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 639.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,375,000 after buying an additional 295,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,007,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,637,000 after purchasing an additional 289,573 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $136.27 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.55.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

