Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 825.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $41.45 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 15.56%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

