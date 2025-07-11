Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,316,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $9,826,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,826,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 439,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,113,369.45. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $277,930. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

