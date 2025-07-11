Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.17.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.
NYSE:KNF opened at $80.78 on Friday. Knife River has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). Knife River had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Knife River will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.
