Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Lifted by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Up 1.0%

LEN stock opened at $116.48 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $187.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.56.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

