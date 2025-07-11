Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $103.23 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,392 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $103,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.14.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $501.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $506.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,208,127.76. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.