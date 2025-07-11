Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LYG opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.39%. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

