MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in MasTec by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,390 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in MasTec by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in MasTec by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 4,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MTZ. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the sale, the director owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MTZ opened at $168.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.75. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.97.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.