Mina Rezk Sells 69,901 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) CTO Mina Rezk sold 69,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $2,134,776.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,575,273 shares in the company, valued at $48,108,837.42. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mina Rezk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $3,925,000.00.

On Friday, May 2nd, Mina Rezk sold 86,889 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $656,011.95.

On Monday, April 28th, Mina Rezk sold 38,111 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $290,405.82.

On Monday, April 21st, Mina Rezk sold 125,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $792,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Mina Rezk sold 88,916 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $676,650.76.

On Thursday, April 10th, Mina Rezk sold 21,012 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $157,800.12.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEVA opened at $29.21 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 56.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 16,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,249 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,426,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 2,490.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 648,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 623,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,924 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

