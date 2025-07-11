MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.56.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNTN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MNTN in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on MNTN in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on MNTN in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MNTN in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MNTN in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE MNTN opened at $21.84 on Friday. MNTN has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $32.49.
MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.
