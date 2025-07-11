Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $164.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.85.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

