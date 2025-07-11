Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.63% of Morningstar worth $81,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $111,694,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $56,584,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $50,694,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 30,785.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,252,000 after acquiring an additional 143,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,903,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.3%

MORN opened at $299.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.79 and a 200-day moving average of $306.65. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 16.60%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.25, for a total transaction of $2,155,062.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 9,495,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,598,311.25. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,569 shares of company stock worth $16,333,474. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.