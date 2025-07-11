New Capital Management LP Has $441,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

New Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 446.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 803,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,181,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,147,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,307,000 after buying an additional 88,021 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 478,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,954,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $177.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.