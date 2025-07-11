New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 14,262 Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENG. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $779,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PENG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penguin Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Penguin Solutions Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of PENG opened at $23.83 on Friday. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $324,251 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.82 million. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

