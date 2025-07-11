New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,923,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,154,000 after buying an additional 173,341 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $68,400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 673,979 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sotera Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 2,909,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,797,000 after acquiring an additional 120,832 shares during the period. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,896,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. Sotera Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

