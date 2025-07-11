New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 547.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,435 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACAD. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 645.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 310,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 268,714 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $51,070.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,485.80. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $314,633.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,769.10. The trade was a 48.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $525,079 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

