New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,124,000 after buying an additional 58,720 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 91.4% during the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 11,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 34.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7,486.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 53,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 53,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 76,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $6,594,505.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,796,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,146,013.57. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $8,556,857 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21. The company has a current ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

