New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 306 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in National Presto Industries by 14,007.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in National Presto Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $105.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.50. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.80 and a 1-year high of $108.30.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.64 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

