New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $179,000 Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.65. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $65.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $328.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,040.04. The trade was a 28.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $502,116.63. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,116.63. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKWD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

