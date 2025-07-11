Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 578,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,868,000 after acquiring an additional 49,949 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 832.2% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 14,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $288.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $800.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

