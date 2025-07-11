NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Stock Position Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,846 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $626,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $52.86 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

