Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUBD. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

