NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 302.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,798 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NVDA opened at $164.10 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $164.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

