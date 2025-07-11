Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.60.
OTLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oncobiologics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oncobiologics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oncobiologics Trading Up 3.6%
Oncobiologics stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. Oncobiologics has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $9.25.
Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Oncobiologics Company Profile
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oncobiologics
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- BigBear.ai: Why a 90% Rally Could Be Just the Start
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 5 Hot Stocks With Summer Buybacks You Can Cash In On
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Now Could Be the Smartest Time to Buy Crypto Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oncobiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncobiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.