Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

OTLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oncobiologics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncobiologics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 34,936.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncobiologics during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 73,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Oncobiologics stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. Oncobiologics has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

