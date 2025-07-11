OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,602 Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $52.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.05. International Paper Company has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.12%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

