OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,707,000 after acquiring an additional 592,341 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,751,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,085,000 after acquiring an additional 80,436 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,602,000 after purchasing an additional 697,630 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLH opened at $231.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.11. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $1,818,957.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,626,147.37. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $689,460.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,669.16. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

